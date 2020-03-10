Columbiana County still needs poll workers for primary next week

Poll workers get paid over $100 for working Election Day

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – We’re a week away from the Ohio primary and a local board of elections could use your help.

The Columbiana County Board of Elections is still looking for poll workers.

You must be at least 18 years old and a registered voter in Columbiana County. You’ll get trained on the tasks you’ll be assigned.

Plus, you get paid over $100 for working Election Day.

The board of elections is hoping it has more than enough workers come Tuesday, just in case.

“On Election Day, typically, we do get a few calls in the morning, last-minute call-offs,” said Deputy Director Bryce Miller. “Maybe somebody was ill, maybe something came up, a family emergency, and they’re not able to work on Election Day.”

If you’re interested in becoming a poll worker, you can call the Columbiana County Board of Elections at 330-424-1448.