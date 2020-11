The additional ballots will not affect any outcome

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Board of Elections is meeting Wednesday to certify the November 3 election.

The Morning Journal reports there are 40 late-arriving absentee ballots added to the count.

There are also 758 provisional ballots cast.

The board did reject 202 provisional ballots — 155 because the person was not registered to vote in either Columbiana County or Ohio.

The additional ballots will not affect any outcome.