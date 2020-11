According to unofficial returns, 58.8% voted yes, while 41.2% voted no

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The new Youngstown charter amendment passed on Tuesday in Mahoning County.

Its passage means the salaries of the financial director and law director in the city will no longer be tied to the mayor’s. It will allow council to set the salaries.