Candidates talk economy, jobs and COVID in race for Columbiana County commissioner

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Among the names Columbiana County residents will see on the ballot for commissioner will be Roy Paparodis and John Dyce.

Commissioner Jim Hoppel is retiring after 24 years of service, and whoever wins will fill his seat.

The race puts Republican nominee Roy Paparodis against Democratic John Dyce. Both men say it’s their experience that will help them win.

“I’ve been in business for 35 years. I’ve served two terms on the City of Salem Council, and I’ve spent a lifetime in business, managing budgets,” Paparodis said.

“I have about 30 years experience working political and legislative programs for the National Associated of Letter Carriers,” Dyce said.

Both men point to funding as main issues they would attack as commissioner.

“What we probably need to think of is testing. We have two hospitals in the county. I think the money should go, in regards to that,” Paparodis said. “I think that people that are underinsured or uninsured should get it for free.”

“The Columbiana Board of Health has the funds necessary and the equipment to be prepared for the next pandemic,” Dyce said.

In 2017, Columbiana County’s per capita personal income was just above $36,000. That falls short of both Ohio’s average and the country’s average.

Both men talked about working with state and national government but also having each community focus on themselves.

“We have to restore our cities. We have to be attractive for people to come and move here,” Dyce said. “That we have all the infrastructure that is going to attract good-paying jobs.”

“I think new business kind of raises all tides. It increases the tax base without increasing taxes. It brings, hopefully, good-paying jobs,” Paparodis said.

The term for the commissioner seat begins January 3.