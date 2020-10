Only people living in Boardman Precinct 8 will get to vote

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – An issue of interest on Tuesday’s ballot is with the new Meijer store that will be opening soon on Route 224 in Boardman.

There are two liquor options, one for beer and wine and the other for liquor.

There was opposition to having the Meijer built in the first place and then to a proposal to put a Meijer gas station nearby.