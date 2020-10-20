Biden bus makes campaign stop in Valley

The former vice-president's bus tour stopped by the Academy of Urban Scholars on Market Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Biden campaign made a stop Monday in Youngstown.

The former vice-president’s bus tour stopped by the Academy of Urban Scholars on Market Street.

Democratic politicians from around Mahoning County such as Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler stopped by.

Ditzler said the event shows that Mahoning County has important role in the November 3rd election.

“It’s always good to have the candidates stop through the Mahoning Valley. It shows that we are important to the entire state of Ohio. Anytime we can make sure that we get out the vote, we can make a difference and get involved” Ditzler said.

Neither Vice President Biden nor Senator Kamala Harris attended the bus stop rally. Biden is preparing for the upcoming debate on Thursday night in Nashville.