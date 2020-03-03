As more candidates drop out of race, should Ohioans wait until March 17 to vote?

Some casting ballots during early absentee voting may find their choice has already left the campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today is Super Tuesday and while voters in 14 states and one U.S. territory are holding their primary elections, Ohio’s won’t be for another two weeks.

Candidates are starting to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, which means some casting ballots during early absentee voting may find their choice has already left the campaign.

Still, the man in charge of the state’s voting process says there is plenty to be interested in, from the race for president down to local issues.

“Guess what? It matters who lives at the White House. But what matters just as much is who works at the courthouse or the schoolhouse or the statehouse, right?” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

LaRose says Ohio’s primary was moved to March 17 this year to position it further away from Super Tuesday. Ohio is one of four states voting on March 17, along with Illinois and Arizona.

Between now and then, seven other states will hold their primaries.

Still, LaRose is confident Ohio will have a voice.

“Let there be no doubt that there’s a contest going on within the Democratic Party about who their nominee’s gonna be. It is an active contest and a spirited contest,” LaRose said.

In the meantime, the number of candidates has dwindled, with half a dozen leaving the Democratic race since the beginning of February, three of them just since last weekend.

Although Ohio’s month of early voting is among the longest in the country, LaRose warns there are no second chances for candidates who drop out.

“When a ballot is cast, that is a final action, you can’t do it over. You can’t come down to the Board of Election and request your ballot back,” he said.

LaRose says residents can always wait until Election Day itself to be certain.