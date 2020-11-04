AP declares Tim Ryan winner of Ohio’s 13th Congressional District

Republican Christina Hagan and Libertarian Michael Fricke challenged Tim Ryan, a Democrat, for the seat

(WYTV) – The Associated Press has declared Tim Ryan the winner of Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

This according to unofficial voting results, which haven’t been fully counted yet.

Ryan, the incumbent faced Libertarian Michael Fricke and Republican Christina Hagan, who had the support of President Donald Trump.

Ryan has served as Congressman for 18 years and says he has fought for Youngstown with members of both parties. He touted billions of dollars in funding that he says he brought back to the area.

Ryan also had the endorsement of a number of local union leaders.

Hagan ran on Trump’s endorsement and said she was pro-second amendment and pro-life.