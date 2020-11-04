AP calls Ohio for Trump

(AP) – President Donald Trump has won the state of Ohio and its 18 electoral votes.
Other battleground states are still too close to call.
The Trump campaign spent the final days leading up to Election Day in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
