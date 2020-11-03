About 60% of Ohioans who voted in 2016 have already cast ballot for 2020

Two million of the people who voted did it by absentee ballot

(WYTV) – Ohio set a record for the number of people who have already voted before Election Day.

In Ohio, 3.4 million people have already cast a ballot, which is 60% of the number of people who voted in 2016.

There are still 243,000 absentee ballots that have not been returned.

Locally, in Mahoning County, nearly 67,000 votes have already been cast — more than 20,000 in person and 46,000 by absentee.

In Trumbull County, about 58,000 people have voted — more than 19,000 in person and 38,000 by absentee.

In Columbiana County, 22,000 people have already voted — 9,200 in person and nearly 13,000 by absentee.

