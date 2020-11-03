4 polling locations in Rogers area lose power Tuesday afternoon

The power went out around 3:30 p.m., and crews managed to get power back to three of the four polling locations within an hour and 40 minutes

ROGERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Power went out at four polling locations in the Rogers area on Tuesday afternoon because of an accident.

The power went out around 3:30 p.m., and crews managed to get it restored to three of the four polling locations within an hour and 40 minutes, according to the county Board of Elections.

The following precincts were impacted by the outage:

Precinct 031: Elkrun Twp. Signal, Lake Mount Church of Christ, 6290 SR 7, New Waterford, OH 44445

Precinct 039: Fairfield Twp. SE, E. Fairfield United Methodist Church, 45675 SR 558, New Waterford, OH 44445

Precinct 054: Madison Twp. Rock Camp, Hope Christian Fellowship, 13320 SR 7, Lisbon, OH 44432

Precinct 056: Middleton Twp. NE, Rogers Village Hall, 7536 Highland Ave., Rogers, OH 44455

Our office immediately contacted the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, the Columbiana County EMA, and First Energy to remedy the situation. Voting continued during the outage period. Our machines run on battery power should an outage ever occur. Deputy Director Bryce A. Minor

The Columbiana County EMA was in communication with local fire departments and the Ohio Department of Transportation to assist voters in accessing precinct 031 as it is close to the scene of

the accident.