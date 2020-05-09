15 apply for late Don Manning’s Ohio House seat, including his brother

Manning died of an apparent heart attack in March

(WYTV) – Fifteen people have applied to take over the 59th District Ohio House of Representatives seat previously held by the late Don Manning.

They will be interviewed in Columbus Monday and Tuesday.

A committee from the Mahoning County Republican Party will decide on a candidate to replace Manning on the November ballot by August.

The following people are vying for the spot:

Patrick Manning – Brother of Don Manning, has experience in property management and construction

Holly Deibel – Family owns Boardman Steel, former president of the Mahoning Valley Republican Women’s Club, served 11 years on the Air Force Reserves Council

Joe Alessi – Veteran, faculty member in Youngstown State’s Department of History

Al Cutrona – Attorney

Jon Arnold – CEO of the J. Arnold Wealth Management Company

Perry Alexandrides – Regional liaison for auditor Keith Faber

Mark Nemenz – Pharmacist with over 20 years of experience in the health care industry

Jim Murphy – Veteran, ran for state representative in 2016, former campaign manager for Don Manning, corrections officer

Steve Kristan – Currently a candidate for Mahoning County commissioner

Sam Moffie – Current Poland Village councilman

Kirk Susany – Owner of Susany Construction

Tracie Balentine – Ran for Boardman trustee in 2019, ran for Boardman School Board in 2017, works in human resources

Christine Oliver – Former Canfield City councilwoman

Jason Wilson – Former state senator who recently switched from Democrat to Republican

Linda Mikula – Works for the Mahoning County Bar Association providing referrals to attorneys

Manning died of an apparent heart attack in March. He was 54.