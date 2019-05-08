Skip to content
Elections
Mercer County races decided by ping pong balls after election ends in ties
Body of second boater found in lake near Geneva State Park
Unofficial results from Mercer Co. primary election updated with absentee votes
Mercer Co. likely to have 3 candidates running for common pleas judge this fall
Judge looking to start new programs in court addressing poverty
Cuts possible after failure of Niles school levy
Voters again reject income tax for West Branch Schools
Voters overwhelmingly approve Mahoning County sales tax
Voters pick Marty Hume as Democratic nominee for Youngstown Municipal judge
East Palestine voters pass income tax increase to help staff first responders
Katelyn Dickey gets Republican nomination for Columbiana Co. Municipal judge
Voters pass Crestview Schools’ levy for new buildings
Benjamin Kyle gets Democratic nomination for Hubbard mayor
Newton Falls voters reject additional earned income tax levy for schools
Enzo Cantalamessa defeats longtime incumbent for Warren law director nomination