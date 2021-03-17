East Liverpool police officer on leave after report involving former city official

The officer responded to a call for a fight involving the former safety service director and his family

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – An East Liverpool police officer is now on leave.

Officer Chris Green is on paid administrative leave pending a review, according to the Morning Journal.

The Morning Journal reports there’s an investigation into a fight call from February involving the former city safety service director, Brian Allen, and his family.

According to a police report, there was a fight involving eight to ten people in the middle of the road on Garfield Street on the evening of Feb. 24. Allen told officers he was sucker-punched by a family member, but that family member claimed he was the one who was hit by another person there, the report states.

In a memo, police say Green falsely claimed one of the complainants did not want to press charges and accused the complainant of being under the influence.

We’ll continue to follow this story and let you know what happens.

Green overdosed on fentanyl in 2017 after getting the drug on his uniform and brushing it off. He got it on himself during a traffic stop in which the car was covered with the drug. It took four doses of Narcan to revive Green.

Last July, he saved the life of a man who was choking on a hot dog.