East High School names new athletic director

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown East High School has a new athletic director.

The current girls’ basketball coach, Tanisha Franklin, was chosen to fill the position.

Franklin will oversee East’s athletic department, handling the scheduling, day-to-day meetings with the coaching staff, media inquiries, permitting, practice schedules, bus and food service schedules.

Rick Shepas, chief of physical development and athletics for the Youngstown City School District, said Franklin has made a positive impact on the school.

“Tanisha has excelled in the classroom and on the court for more than three years now with the East High family. Tanisha’s history in athletics and her recent work experience are exactly aligned with her new position at East High School.”

Franklin also worked in player development at the school.

Traci Cain, who is stepping down from the position, will continue game day operations during Franklin’s transition into the role.

The change will allow Cain to concentrate on the other things she does at East. She’s also an honors teacher, senior class advisor and student council advisor, among other things.