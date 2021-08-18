Duplex in New Castle goes up in flames, 3 escape

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Several fire departments were called out just before midnight on Tuesday to assist with a fire in New Castle.

A duplex went up in flames on North Liberty Street, near Miller Road. Crews worked in the rain to try to put out the fire, but the building is a total loss.

The New Castle Fire Department said three people escaped the fire, along with a dog.

The Red Cross has been notified to help the residents who lost their home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.