Police said it was a minor accident, but one person involved was taken to the hospital

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Emergency crews were called out to a two-car accident in Niles Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Eastwood Mall food court.

Police said one driver involved was taken to the hospital.

A tan car had its front end damaged and the side on a black car was heavily dented.

The crash is under investigation.