SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver is expected to be OK after a crash in Springfield Township.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Columbiana Road.

Responding officers tell First News the driver was going too fast, lost control and hit a tree early Sunday morning.

The driver was taken to the hospital. We’re told he isn’t seriously hurt.