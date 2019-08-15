Driver crashes into tombstones in Bristol

A driver lost control Wednesday on Route 88 and drove up onto the Old Bristol Cemetery

BRISTOL TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Repairs will have to be made to a few tombstones at a cemetery in Bristol Township following a crash.

A driver lost control Wednesday on Route 88 and drove up onto Pioneer Cemetery (also known as the Old Bristol Cemetery), crashed through a fence and hit a few markers.

The front of the vehicle sustained heavy damage. No word yet if the driver was hurt.

A witness said the car was heading west on Route 88 and was swerving before it crashed into the cemetery.

The incident is under investigation.

