Dr. Rachel Levine to give update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
Levine is speaking at a press conference Tuesday at noon, which will be streamed live on our website. Check back here for updates.
Levine was recently named to President-elect Joe Biden’s team as assistant health secretary. She is poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.