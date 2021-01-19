Dr. Rachel Levine to give update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine meets with the media at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. in May 2020. President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Levine to be his assistant secretary of health, leaving her poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss COVID-19 in the commonwealth and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

Levine is speaking at a press conference Tuesday at noon, which will be streamed live on our website. Check back here for updates.

Levine was recently named to President-elect Joe Biden’s team as assistant health secretary. She is poised to become the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.