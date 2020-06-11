Dr. Amy Acton stepping down as Ohio Department of Health Director, will still advise governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After guiding Ohio through the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is stepping down from the position effective immediately.

Acton will remain on as Governor Mike DeWine’s Chief Health Advisor, DeWine announced Thursday.

“Dr. Acton has told me that she felt that it was time for her to step down as Ohio Department of Health Director,” Gov. DeWine said. “I have asked her to now serve as my Chief Health Advisor where she will continue to serve the people of Ohio in a meaningful way.”

DeWine says in her new role she will advise health issues and continue to focus on the COVID-19 crisis, stepping back and taking “a bigger picture look.”

“I am here. I’m more determined than ever to help advance the health of all Ohioans,” Dr. Acton stated.

Dr. Acton says she is a person who has a strong sense of wanting to do her very best and didn't want to short change any role she was in. She wants to give the pandemic her complete attention. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) June 11, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear white coats. This particular hero’s white coat is embossed with the name Dr. Amy Acton. Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

Ohioans first met Acton on a larger platform on March 3 at the infancy of the COVID-19 crisis in the United States when government and health officials announced the cancellation of the Arnold Sports Festival convention and trade show.

That day she said to the public: “This situation is going to continue to spread. We will see cases in Ohio eventually. We will see them and we will eventually see community spread.”

When #COVID19 hit China, Dr. Acton started talking with me about it in January. Her wise advice and counsel and connections with other doctors and health experts led us safely through those first few weeks. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 11, 2020

Acton was named Director of Health on February 26, 2019, as the governor’s final cabinet member.

DeWine says Lance Himes, who served as a past Ohio Department of Health Interim Director, will again assume that position.