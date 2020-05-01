Dr. Acton signs directive to extend stay-at-home order in Ohio

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Health Department Director, discusses the decision to issue an order sharply restricting spectators at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus over coronavirus fears, at a joint news conference with Gov. Mike DeWine, on Thursday, March 05, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Acton and DeWine said the size of the festival and the ability of spectators to move easily from event to event differentiates it from other sporting contests with large crowds, such as college basketball and professional sports games. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton have opted to extend the stay-at-home order through May 29, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) -Ohio’s stay-at-home order has been extended until the end of May.

Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton signed the order late Thursday night.

The order is extended to May 29. More details about the directive are expected to be released at Governor Mike DeWine’s press briefing at 2 p.m. Friday.

The move came as a surprise to many, since retail businesses, including malls and shops are set to open May 12.

Beginning Friday, elective surgeries and routine screenings can resume as well as services offered at dentist offices and other medical providers who scaled back services during the pandemic or closed.

Some non-essential businesses and offices are allowed to resume operations Friday while following public health safety guidelines set by the state which includes all employees must wear a mask as well as other safety measures.

The Governor also recently prohibited high school graduations due to the pandemic, recommending online ceremonies and drive-in graduations and continued the directive of no more than ten people at any gathering.

You can view the full list of planned re-openings here.