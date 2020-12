The family has been a prominent donor for YSU for years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State will announce yet another major gift toward its We See Tomorrow fundraising campaign.

A seven-figure donation is set for 1 p.m. Monday toward the naming of YSU’s School of Nursing for James and Coralie Centofanti.

The family has been a prominent donor for YSU for years.

President Jim Tressel will help accept the donation via Zoom.