Dog wardens in Pennsylvania stretched to the limit, short on funding

(WYTV) – Pennsylvania’s dog wardens have been short on funding. Locally, there’s currently only one warden to cover both Mercer and Venango counties.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is still running out of money — it’s short $1.2 million. It just released its 2020 report, which details the problems wardens are facing.

For the second year ever, wardens are relying on tax dollars for funding instead of license fees, which have paid for the bureau since it was started in the 1800s.

The report also outlines the problem with licensing fees that haven’t been increased in 25 years. Specifically in Mercer County, there are more than 12,000 registered dogs but the bureau said only about half of people license their dogs.

There are 32 licensed kennels in Mercer County that house nearly 8,000 dogs.

Wardens are required by law to visit kennels at least twice a year for inspection. Wardens write citations for legal violations — 80 last year in Mercer County alone.

Then there’s the workload for Venango County, too.

“Since the beginning of January last year up until about Friday, I’ve dealt with about 500 calls,” said Kane Kuzior, dog warden for Mercer and Venango counties. “That’s anywhere from strays, loose dogs, dog bites, illegal kennels, damage claims, stuff like that. Two counties, it’s just me. That’s a lot of area to cover.”

Under normal circumstances when the bureau is properly funded, there is usually at least one warden for every county.

Wardens can be called to cover other counties in addition to their area. Covering multiple counties means wardens don’t have time to do much more than state-mandated minimums, like inspecting kennels at least twice a year.

The bureau said this shortage could mean more dog bites and less accountability watching over the 500 dogs across the state that are legally registered as dangerous. A court has to deem them as dangerous after an attack.

Wardens are responsible for checking in on those dogs to ensure they are properly restrained or muzzled and licensed, that there is clear labeling on the house where a dangerous dog lives, and ensuring the owners carry $50,000 of insurance related to damages for that dog.

When there aren’t enough wardens, there aren’t enough people to investigate those attacks the way they should.

“I’ve been pulled to different counties — I cover two,” said. “Sometimes when there’s a warden off, I might be covering three or four. Then I have to handle their call volume for however long they are off duty and that can hinder my response time in my own assigned areas.”

Things like dog bites are top priorities for the bureau. Kuzior said his biggest problem is actually being able to physically get to a location to check on the dogs he’s responsible for.

The bureau said it needs a $3.50 increase in the license fee or Pennsylvania dogs will continue to be at risk because there aren’t enough people looking after them. That would take the fee up to $10 per dog.

To put that in perspective, according to the Mahoning County Auditor’s website, registering a dog there is $20 before March and $40 afterward.