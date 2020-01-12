Dog in terrible condition rescued in Youngstown

Animal Charity says that dog's stomach was full of debris, like bones

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A dog was rescued Friday from Youngstown’s East Side. It was found in terrible condition with its ribs showing.

The dog was moved into her own room with two beds and toys.

The veterinarian who checked the dog advised she be fed about once a day, until her body can process food quicker.

It’s also advised, if you see a dog in a similar condition, to call a local vet and to not feed it unless a vet is not immediately available. If you do have to feed it, only do so in small amounts.

Too much food too fast can be life-threatening.