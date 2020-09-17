Does smoke from the California wildfires impact our air quality in the Valley?

This week, you've seen the eerie sunrises and sunsets in the sky across the Valley, and maybe even some smoke in the air

(WKBN) – Wildfires are still burning fast out west. This week, you’ve seen the eerie sunrises and sunsets in the sky across the Valley, and maybe even some smoke in the air.

Does that smoke bring air quality concerns for us?

Fred McMullen, a warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, says that smoke traveling so far is too high in the air to bring concerns for us about air quality. So any impact it will make on our area is minimal.

“It helps inhibit some of the solar radiation from the sun, so we can see temperatures a degree or two colder than what they would’ve been if it wasn’t around, but overall that is about all the impact we have from the smoke,” he said.

McMullen added that having smoke from wildfires doesn’t happen from just one fire, but many burning at the same time.