It reportedly happened around 12:40 a.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shots were fired at investigators early Saturday morning in Warren, according to Trumbull County dispatchers.

Dispatch logs state it happened around 12:40 a.m., leading officers to set up a perimeter around Denison Drive NW and Norwood Street NW. A K-9 was also requested to search for the shooter.

It does not appear that anyone was arrested.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.