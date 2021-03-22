Diabetes Alert Day reminds people that early diagnosis is key

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – This Tuesday is Diabetes Alert Day. It’s a time to raise awareness about risk factors and encourage people to get screened.

About 34 million Americans have been diagnosed with diabetes. The Mahoning Valley has almost a 12% diabetes rate.

Some of the risk factors include family history, high blood pressure and obesity. Early diagnosis is key.

“So even if someone has type II diabetes and we can’t cure it, it’s very manageable and treatable and we can cut your risk down drastically from diabetic complications if you find out you have it and are given those tools and you learn how to take care of it,” said Linda Tominey (RN), the diabetes coordinator at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

The Trumbull Regional Medical Center has inpatient and outpatient programs for those who have been diagnosed or need assistance.