SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The first phase of demolition has begun at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and State Street in Salem.

The lot was once Capel Realtor, right next to the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce.

According to Hofmeister Realty, the chamber of commerce is also one of the buildings being torn down.

The plan is to demolish four buildings along that corner for development.

As of now, there are no plans on what is going to replace these buildings.