Delaware Co. officials looking for two missing Ohio teens

The teens were last seen together about 20 miles north of Columbus in the Powell area

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials are searching for two missing teens out of Delaware County.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Anyla Reinstein and 17-year-old Sierra Mowry were last seen together about 20 miles north of Columbus in the Powell area.

Based on recent communications, officials say the teens are believed to be runaways with no foul play involved.

Anyone with information on these missing teens is asked to email Detective Pitts at rpitts@co.delaware.oh.us or call 740-833-2800.