Defendants in Braking Point Recovery health care fraud case plan to plead guilty

Among the defendants is the former recovery center's owner, Ryan Sheridan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – All six defendants in the Braking Point Recovery fraud case now plan to plead guilty in federal court.

According to court documents, former owner Ryan Sheridan, his ex-wife, Jennifer, and four others — Thomas Bailey, Arthur Smith, Lisa Pertee and Kortney Gherardi — filed a notice of intent to plead guilty in a written agreement with the court.

Jennifer Sheridan was the former medical records and billing director. Smith and Bailey, both doctors, were medical directors who ran the Braking Point centers. Pertee was the director of operations and Gherardi was the program director.

They’re all charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud related to their work at the former Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown, which offered treatment and services for those struggling with addiction.

Prosecutors argue the facility billed Medicaid for services that weren’t provided, weren’t medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

Bailey, Smith and Gherardi will appear in court for a hearing Tuesday. Jennifer Sheridan will be in court Thursday. Pertee and Ryan Sheridan have their hearings Friday.