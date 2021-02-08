You’re probably saying ‘Boise’ wrong: How to pronounce tricky city names

Do you know how to say the complicated names of these cities?

(WYTV) – Here’s how to pronounce some tricky locations.

Boise, Idaho

There’s no quicker way to mark yourself as an outsider in potato country than by pronouncing it BOY-zee. The locals say BOY-see — no “z” sound.

Norfolk, Virginia

A charming city on the Chesapeake Bay, home to the largest U.S. naval base in the world — and they don’t call it NOR-folk. Call it NAW-fock and down thataway, you walk the Appa-latchan Trail — not the Appa-lay-chan.

Kissimmee, Florida

Pronounce the name of this city in central Florida with the accent on the second syllable. Kiss-SIM-mee — not KISS-a-mee.

Spokane, Washington

This town is Spoke-KAN, the second-largest city in Washington state — not Spoke-KANE.

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

How about this city in eastern Pennsylvania? Don’t call it Wilkes-BAR but rather, Wilkes-BEARY.

Versailles, Kentucky

If you visit this small, central Kentucky town, don’t try to sound French. It’s not Ver-SIGH. Just say it as it looks — Ver-SAILS.

La Jolla, California

This should be easy, but some call it La-Joll-a. It’s actually La-HOY-a, known for its picturesque family beaches.

Worcester, Massachusetts

It’s WUSS-tah, not WOO-ster or anything else. Just like the town in England and the one we know — Wooster, Ohio. Remember, there’s no “r” sound in Worcester.

Helena, Montana

Call it HELL-ena, Montana. The original name, by the way, was to be St. Helena. The town was named after the saint but somehow, the saint part was dropped.

Patchoque, New York

This beach town 60 miles east of Manhattan is not called Patch-o-GOO, it’s pronounced PATCH-og.