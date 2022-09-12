We know it as aluminum foil, but if you go outside the US or Canada, they call it aluminium. Why the i?

In 1808, Sir Humphry Davy identified the existence of the metal in alum, which he at first named “alumium” and later “aluminum.” He than called it aluminium. Much like we call it sodium or lithium..it sounds more scientific.

This stuff is pretty cheap today. That wasn’t always the case. Aluminum was very difficult to mine, and difficult to extract and separate from other elements. It was on par with gold in fact, in price and rarity.

The top of the Washington Monument is laid in aluminum because it was so rare at the time.

The first industrial large-scale production method was independently developed in 1886 by French engineer Paul Héroult and American engineer Charles Martin Hall. Hall put out an advertisement for the products he made out of the metal, and he liked the sound of aluminum, cause he thought it resembled the spelling of platinum, a popular metal at the time.

Prices of aluminum dropped and it became widely used in jewelry, everyday items, eyeglass frames, tableware and foil in the 1890s and early 20th century. During World War I, major governments demanded large shipments of aluminum for light strong airframes; during World War II, demand by major governments for aviation was even higher.

So if you travel out of the country, you’ll find aluminium foil, like the metric system.

Americans are a stubborn lot!