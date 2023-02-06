YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – How many different types of cheeses are there in the world?

There are more than 1,800. A website called Cheese.com actually has a catalog of 1,830 cheeses from 74 countries.

We have so many types of cheese because we’ve made cheese for thousands of years.

Different regions of the world developed their own unique cheeses based on the milk they had available, plus herbs, spices and other ingredients. And we have new technologies and techniques to create new types of cheese.

We can make cheese from the milk of cows, goats, sheep and buffalo, and it comes in a wide variety of textures and flavors.

Some types of cheese, such as cheddar and gouda, can be aged for several years, which gives them a sharper flavor and a harder texture.

Other types, such as feta and brie, are typically aged for a shorter period of time. The texture is softer and the flavor milder.

Many types of cheese are named after the place they were first made. Limburger came from the Duchy of Limburg, Belgium, and Parmesan cheese originates from Parma, Italy.

Gouda appeared first in the Dutch town of Gouda, and cheddar cheese originated in the English village of Cheddar.