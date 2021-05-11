You may be dealing with spring allergies, but fall allergy sufferers should act now

(WYTV) – Are you dealing with spring allergies right now? They can make you miserable. If you also have to put up with ragweed in the fall, you’ll want to start looking for relief now.

You might try taking a tablet for ragweed — it’s been around for a few years now.

You need to take the tablets about three months before your allergy season begins in order to build up immunity and lessen symptoms. The tiny tablets dissolve under the tongue, and you take them daily before and during your allergy season.

“You come in for the first time, we monitor you for 30 minutes and from then on out, you actually take it at home. So you don’t have to come in for a shot and you don’t have to come in to be seen by an allergist after that,” said Dr. Sandra Hong, with the Cleveland Clinic.

The tablets work the same way allergy shots do — they give you small doses of the allergen so your body gets used to it.

When taken every day, your body will react to the allergen less, greatly reducing or eliminating symptoms.

The oral immunotherapy tablets are also available for summer grass allergies and indoor dust mite allergies.