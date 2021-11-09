You can buy the leather jacket worn by “the Fonz”

(WYTV)- From the Hollywood Reporter: Happy Days Star Henry Winkler Is Selling His Original Fonzie Jacket.



Thanks to the old 70’s TV series which was supposed to be about the 1950’s, Arthur Fonzarelli became one of the most well-known television characters in history.



The Fonz had a trademark style, including a brown leather jacket. He even wore it water-skiing for the time he jumped the shark, which led to that famous expression that something has gone beyond its time.



One of his jackets is in the Smithsonian in Washington but Winkler kept one as a memento and it’s going for auction next month. In fact. the auction house Bonhams will be offering a complete Fonzie wardrobe, including the jacket, blue jeans, white T-shirt, and boots.

The bids should reach $50,000 to $70,000. Bonhams is also offering a Fonzie motorcycle he used on the series that could see bids of $80,000 to $120,000.