You can buy a casket from Costco

(WYTV)- The traditional funeral in America today will cost you between $8,000 and $10,000 on average.



That’s just the funeral, you pay extra for the burial plot, the grave stone and other cemetery fees.



The biggest single expense is your casket, maybe $2,500 on average.



What many people don’t know is that they don’t have to buy a casket from their funeral home.



Federal law says that funeral homes must accept all outside caskets. if you could buy one at Walmart, you could drag it into the funeral home for mom. In fact, Costco does sell caskets.



Your wood casket is usually more expensive than your metal, but it all depends on craftsmanship, and the interior. Velvet can be expensive.



In this country, we have two large casket manufacturers, Batesville and Mathews that control about 82 percent of the market and they sell only to funeral homes. They have a monopoly so they can mark up the prices.



And funeral directors can tack on their own markups because they know they have a captive customer, a customer grieving and really not in the mood to shop. Usually.

Many Americans are turning to cremation.



By 2030, the National Funeral Directors Association says the traditional in the casket, in the ground burial will drop to just 25 percent of all funerals, just one in four.



The others will be the much cheaper burn you up in a cardboard box cremation.

Back in the 18th and 19th centuries, the first undertakers were furniture makers who started building caskets as a sideline.



They got their name by being the people “undertaking” the burial.