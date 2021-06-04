You blink less when you’re staring at a screen — here’s why that’s not so good

(WYTV) – If you’ve been working from home or spending a lot of time staring at a screen anywhere, remember to blink — it’s important.

If you stare at computer screens and mobile devices long enough, you could develop temporary vision problems.

If your vision becomes a bit blurry, it’s likely because the moisture layer on the front surface of your eye is getting dry.

“If that tear film is not smooth and even, and of the right quality and quantity, vision does tend to be compromised,” said Dr. Muriel Schornack, an optometrist. “So people may notice that they have clear vision one moment, they blink and it gets blurred. They blink again and it gets clear.”

Blinking spreads important tears over the front surface of your eye.

If you’re concentrating on something, your blink rate goes down. Instead of blinking every five to seven seconds, you might blink every 15 to 20 seconds when looking at a screen.

Try the 20-20-20 rule — every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away, blink 20 times for 20 seconds.