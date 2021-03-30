Yahoo is an acronym — find out what it means

Here are some common to today's language that you might not have known:

(WYTV) – Have you ever wondered what a certain acronym stood for? Here are some common to today’s language that you might not have known:

FOMO

The fear of missing out on experiences other people are having. A phrase from the early 2000s when the internet and social media showed us everyone else was, in fact, having more fun than us.

BOPUS

It stands for buy online, pick up in store. Welcome to the age of the coronavirus.

GIF

Graphics interchange format. It’s a type of animated image. The inventor, Steve Wilhite, says it’s meant to be pronounced with a soft “g,” like “gem.”

SMH

Shaking my head, as in disbelief. But it can also mean “smack my head.”

IMHO

In my humble opinion.

ICYMI

In case you missed it. We frequently use it to introduce a social media post that’s a reposting of an older post.

NRN

No reply necessary.

CARE

Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere. It’s been helping the world’s neediest people in more than 100 countries and reaching more than 90 million people through 1,300 projects.

TIA

Thanks in advance.

LMK

Let me know.

WFH

Working from home.

OOO

Out of office.

Yahoo!

It actually stands for “yet another hierarchically organized oracle.” Yahoo!’s founders, Jerry Yang and David Filo, realized their original name — “Jerry and David’s Guide to the World Wide Web” wasn’t very catchy.