(WYTV) — We recently told you in a viral video that the top room service request at hotels around the world today is a hamburger, and one hotel offers a doozy.

The owner of the Houston Rockets, billionaire Tilman Fertitta, owns the Post Oak Hotel in Houston and began offering the “Black Gold Burger” in the hotel bar several years ago.

It’s named after Houston’s oil industry and it will cost you $1,600. The burger is made with an entire pound of wagyu beef shipped from Japan, slabs of seared foie gras, (goose liver), black truffles, and truffle aioli — that’s a mayonnaise sauce with a truffle taste.

The burger’s bun is made with Caviar and infused with 24-karat gold — and yes, the chef says you can eat the gold.

On the side, you get 24-karat gold hand-cut French fries.

To wash it down, the burger comes with a 2006 bottle of Dom Perignon champagne.

Diners will have to wait one hour after placing their order before gulping down their gold-covered meal; the menu specifies that it takes approximately 60 minutes to prepare.