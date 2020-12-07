Working women’s brains age more gracefully, study shows

After age 60, memory decline was 50% greater among women who did not work

(WYTV) – Women who work are lucky — it’s actually great for your brain.

A recent study shows women who work tend to have better memory later in life.

We know education can boost our thinking as we age, but staying active and challenging yourself will benefit you as you get older.

“It doesn’t matter if you take on that challenge when you’re younger,” said Jessica Caldwell, PhD, with the Cleveland Clinic. “Those women who worked when they were 16 and in their early 20s just got the same benefit as women who came back to work later. So it’s not too late to get an extra challenge cognitively. It’s really helpful for aging.”

More than 6,000 women between the ages of 16 and 55 took part in the study. After age 60, memory decline was 50% greater among women who did not work.

The study dealt only with women. When it comes to preventing Alzheimer’s disease, women are at greater risk. They account for two-thirds of current cases.