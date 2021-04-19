Working from home got you down?

If you're having trouble, don't be afraid to let your supervisor know you're struggling

(WYTV) – Are you still working from home during this pandemic? It can be stressful — a personal and professional life all smooshed together.

Now you find yourself facing new challenges in your everyday life. If you’re having trouble, don’t be afraid to let your supervisor know you’re struggling.

“I think the COVID pandemic has really caused us to have to be creative in the way we take care of ourselves, the way we socialize with other people, the way we work and the way we stay connected,” said Dawn Potter, with the Cleveland Clinic. “So to manage burnout, the same sort of flexibility and creativity is required.”

It’s important to set boundaries while working from home.

You may be tempted to check your emails after your shift or finish up a project, but you really should unplug for the day.

Create a designated office space in your house to limit any distractions.

Don’t forget to take some time for yourself during the day. Maybe a walk or bike ride on your lunch break.

If work at home is starting to become a major disruption to your life, you should talk to a medical professional.