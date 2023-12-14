(WYTV)- This time each year, dictionaries declare a word of the year…and we might see a list of new words added to dictionary pages.

Let’s do the opposite. Let’s see how dictionaries remove words, because they do. Words fall out of fashion.

Aerodrome is gone, we’ve called them airports for years. Merriam-Webster removed “frigorific,” another version of frigid.

The American Heritage Dictionary removes words we used before the year 1755 that we hardly use today. But it is difficult for a word to lose its place in a dictionary.

Lexicographers don’t take removing them lightly…they might take it from the book, but leave it in online a while longer. Here are some words gone today.

Vitamin G, hodad, sternforemost, frutescent, and snollygoster. Vitamin G is now called riboflavin.

Hodad comes from the 1960s meaning a surfer dude.

Sternforemost is the old fashioned way of describing a ship moving backward; it’s an old nautical term from the 1800s, now it’s just moving astern.

Frutescent meant anything that looked like a bush or a shrub outside your window…

and snollygoster was an unscrupulous politician.