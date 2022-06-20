(WYTV)- How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

A woodchuck can’t actually chuck wood so what can it chuck? And what is chuck, anyway?

The large rodent chucks or tosses out dirt, lots of it, removing up to 700 pounds a single burrow.

Using their strength, their front teeth and sturdy claws, they chuck out hefty loads of dirt to burrow underground. Their burrows can be up to 60 feet long and six feet deep. It’s their home with space to hide from predators, a comfy spot to hibernate and to give birth. Their burrows have different levels, many exits, even a bathroom.

Woodchuck is only one of many names we use for them, the most common name is the groundhog, as in Punxsutawney Phil.

The list also includes whistling pig, land squirrel, land beaver, marmot and even ‘underground architect.’ But woodchuck comes from the Native American word that means “digger.”

A woodchuck looks like the result of a beaver and a squirrel mating: the coarse fur, muscles and front teeth of a beaver with the long bushy tail and movements of a squirrel. They’ll occasionally climb a tree to nab some fresh fruit to balance out their diet of veggies and grasses, and they tend to burrow in open meadows and fields next to woods, or your backyard, they can be quite the pest there.