(WYTV)- Scientists have explored only one percent of the ocean depths.

There may be and probably are, millions of new kinds of fish down there, waiting to be discovered.

Right now, we know of 32 thousand different kinds which is more than all the other kinds of vertebrates combined.

The word “halibut” means “holy fish” because we only ate it on holy days. Lungfish can live out of water for several years, it has both gills and a lung.

Fish use low-pitched sounds to talk to each other with moans and grunts, whistles and shrieks. Fish have no vocal cords, they use other parts of their bodies to make noises, such as vibrating their muscles.

The electric eels and electric rays have enough electricity to kill a horse. Sharks are the only fish that have eyelids. The oldest fishhook we’ve ever found dates back to about 42,000 years ago.

Most fish can see in color and they can see you looking at them in a fish tank.

The fish in the middle of a school control the school. The fish on the outside are guided by those in the middle, most fish cannot swim backwards. The slowest fish is the Dwarf Seahorse, which takes about one hour to travel five feet.

A seahorse can move each of its eyes separately. The entire body of a catfish is covered with taste buds, catfish have more than 27,000 taste buds. Humans have around 7,000.

The number of people who fish for sport in America, about 40 million, outnumbers all the country’s golf and tennis players combined.