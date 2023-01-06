(WYTV)- The holiday season that just passed and Christmas in particular, comes with enjoyable traditions.

This morning, in Ireland, every January 6th is called “Women’s Christmas.” The idea is that, because women had to do a lot of the work over the holiday season, once it’s over, they get to relax, at least one day.

It’s a bit more common in rural parts of Ireland, but men get to take on some of the household duties for the day, looking after children and cooking meals while women head to the pub to down a few pints of Guinness.

Ladies only promotions in restaurants and bars remain very common on this day. January 6th marks the end of the festive season in a lot of Christian countries, the last of the Twelve Days of Christmas and also the Feast of the Epiphany, commemorating the Magi visiting the baby Jesus.

In England, it’s known as Twelfth Night and a time when the Christmas decorations should come down, if they’re still up, while in Spanish-speaking countries it is Día de Los Reyes, literally “Kings’ Day.”