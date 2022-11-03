(WYTV)- We’ve all heard some interesting facts about the classic 1939 film the Wizard of Oz: it was a box office flop at first.

Actor Buddy Ebsen was supposed to play the Tin Man but the makeup made him ill, or the myth that one of the munchkins actually hanged himself in the background of one scene, definitely not true.

Here are a few you may not have heard: Actress Billie Burke portrayed Glinda, the Good Witch, a woman in a beautiful pink dress. The ugly Wicked Witch was Margaret Hamilton.

Who was older? The Good Witch, Burke, the beauty, was 18 years older than Hamilton, the Green Meany.

Dorothy’s dog Toto was a female terrier named Terry. One of the witch’s guards accidently stepped on her and broke her foot. Judy Garland wanted to keep Toto Terry as her pet, but the trainer said no, get your own dog and Toto Terry went on to appear in 15 movies.

Actress Clara Blandick played Auntie Em, her final act involved a fatal overdose of sleeping pills in 1962, her arthritis pain was overwhelming.

And actor Frank Morgan played Professor Marvel and the wardrobe department found a tattered coat for him to wear from a second hand store. He found a slip of paper in a pocket saying the coat belonged to L. Frank Baum, who wrote the Wizard of Oz.

The tailor who made the coat and Baum’s widow swore it was true.