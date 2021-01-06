Winter activities that are safe in the middle of a pandemic

Snow is coming and that means kids will want to play, but what's safe with the virus going around?

(WYTV) – It’s wintertime, which means kids will want to play in the snow. So which wintry activities are safe in the midst of a pandemic?

The quick answer? It’s all fairly safe.

Pediatricians remind us that whether it’s sledding, or skiing or skating, most wintertime activities are OK as long as there aren’t too many people around.

“Those things are actually going to be safer because you’re outside, so there’s more room for the particles to disperse and there’s less risk of transmission, but then those places tend to get crowded at certain times, too, so you have to keep that in mind,” said Dr. Gina Robinson, with the Cleveland Clinic.

So go ice skating, cross country skiing and build a snowman but you might still want to wear a mask underneath your scarf. And if you or your child find yourselves in a big crowd, you may want to come back another day.

Stay active this winter — many kids are learning from home now so they need to find some time to get moving, even if it’s just a short walk outside.