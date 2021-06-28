Wi-Fi is a meaningless phrase

(WYTV) – The term “Wi-Fi” has become part of our everyday digital lingo but what does it stand for?

Wi-Fi is a wireless network that uses radio frequency signals to connect to the internet or send messages between devices without wires.

First of all, it’s a trademarked term like Crockpot and Jet Ski.

It stands for — nothing. It’s a made-up word, like Haagen-Dazs.

Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance, which used to be known as the Wireless Ethernet Compatibility Alliance. That’s a nonprofit group set up in 1999 to promote a new wireless standard.

The alliance hired the marketing company to come up with another, shorter name. So ad executives said, “Let’s call it Wi-Fi.” Done.

But some members of the alliance felt the public would want to know more. Wi-Fi would have to mean something. So the advertising experts came up with this tag line — “Wi-Fi, the standard for wireless fidelity.”

Wait, what’s “wireless fidelty?” Sounds like Hi Fidelity, but no — wireless fidelity is meaningless, too. It’s just an attempt to find two words that could go with Wi-Fi. It’s a simple tagline but it got enough people believing it stood for Wi-Fi — and the confusion lives on.