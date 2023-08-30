(WYTV)- When you buy one of those lottery tickets for a huge jackpot, you have two options: you can collect winnings as a one-time lump sum that’s less than the value of the total jackpot.

Or you can receive the full amount of the jackpot but in annual installments stretched out over dozens of years.

What to do? Collecting the lump sum is tempting, and it’s the option that most lottery winners choose. But some money experts say that’s the wrong move.

You’ll get less money in the long run, and it leaves you vulnerable to bad luck and poor financial planning. If you choose the installment plan, then at least if you mess up at first you have another chance and another chance, and so on.

Shark Tank investor/multi-billionaire Mark Cuban agrees that annuity is the safer bet. You’ll pay taxes on it, of course, but you get 100 percent of the jackpot.